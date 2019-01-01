Brad Pitt: 'We won't have to say goodbye to Quentin Tarantino for a long time'

Brad Pitt has reassured movie fans they're "not going to have to say goodbye" to Quentin Tarantino for some time.

The Pulp Fiction helmer has long vowed to give up moviemaking after he hits his tenth film, as he believes the quality of a director's work declines as they go on.

But Pitt, who stars as stuntman Cliff Booth in Tarantino's upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, has now shared his take on the director's declaration in a cover interview for GQ Australia's July/August 2019 issue.

"No, I don't think he's bluffing at all. I think he's dead serious. And I kind of openly lament that to him, but he understands the math of when he feels like directors start falling off their game," the 55-year-old commented. "But he has other plans and we're not going to have to say goodbye for a long time."

Tarantino has yet to reveal what his next project will be, but he is in talks to potentially direct a Star Trek movie for producer J.J. Abrams based on his own original idea.

In the same interview, the 56-year-old gave one hint about what his post-filmmaking career might look like.

"I see myself writing books and starting to write theatre, so I'll still be creative," he divulged. "I just think I've given all I have to give to movies."

And although Tarantino initially set his sights on capping his directing career at 10 films, he may consider walking away one short if Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is "really well received" by fans upon its launch.

"Maybe I'll stop right now! Maybe I'll stop while I'm ahead," he teased. "We'll see."

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, is set to be released in the U.S. on 26 July and in the U.K. on 14 August.