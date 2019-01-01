Disney deletes Toy Story 2 'casting couch' joke

Officials at Disney have made the decision to remove a casting couch gag from the closing credits of Toy Story 2, in light of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

The Disney Pixar classic was released on 4K Blu-ray earlier this year, and viewers have noticed that the outtake-style scene has been wiped from the movie's credits on the new edition.

The scene shows leading character Woody (Tom Hanks) observing Stinky Pete the Prospector (Kelsey Grammer), sleazily stroking two Barbies’ hands and suggesting he could help their careers.

"So you two are absolutely identical? You know, I’m sure I could get you a part in Toy Story 3…" he told the characters, before denying any wrongdoing upon being caught, adding, "Alright girls, lovely talking with you, any time you’d like some tips on acting, I’d be glad to chat with you."

The release does, however, include other scenes from the original edit, including popular characters messing up their lines, as well as special behind the scenes features. And fans have speculated the move has come as a result of several similar, real-life cases of movie stars being coerced into offering sex in exchange for roles in "casting couch" scenarios.

The #MeToo and Time's Up movements gained prominence following the allegations, including those involving studio boss Harvey Weinstein who is facing criminal charges for sexual assault. He has denied all allegations.

Pixar Animation Studios co-founder and Walt Disney Company animation chief John Lasseter also stepped down from his post in 2018 amid allegations of sexual misconduct towards employees.

In a memo issued to staff, he described the misconduct as "missteps" and "deeply apologised" for any untoward gestures.

"No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected," he added.