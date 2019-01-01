John Schneider 'weds' longtime girlfriend

Former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider has exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend - even though he is still legally married to his ex.

The 59 year old tied the knot "before God" with Alicia Allain on Tuesday (02Jul19) at his John Schneider Studios in Holden, Louisiana, but the marriage was only symbolic as he has yet to finalise his divorce from Elvira Castle.

"This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love. Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family," Allain told People.com in a statement, while Schneider added, "Happy is too small of a word."

Castle moved to end her 21-year marriage to the actor and singer in 2014, but the former couple, which shares three adult children, has spent the past few years fighting over finances, which even landed Schneider behind bars for a few hours last year (18) for failing to pay spousal support.

Despite the continued legal battle, the star decided to move forward with the commitment ceremony to Allain, and the loved-up pair plans to make its union official once Schneider's divorce is a done deal.

The actor was also previously married to former Miss America Tawny Elaine Godin from 1983 to 1986.