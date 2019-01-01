Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan to wed baseball star

Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan has turned her back on the single life to become a baseball wife.

The 27 year old has accepted Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech's proposal, which took place in front of Mooney Falls near the Grand Canyon in Arizona.

The 23-year-old sportsman posted an Instagram video of his proposal and added the caption: "I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly. I make decisions on the spur of the moment... I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I've found my match in you...

"Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a s**t ton of reasons, but we're not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol. You literally stayed by my side when I felt I had lost my mind. You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire..."

"I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you," Kopech added. "But for now, I’ll finish this how I started: I love you. SO MUCH. @vanessamorgan."

Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz on Riverdale, posted her own shot of the proposal on Instagram, and wrote: "My Forever."