Lizzo fan launches petition campaign for The Little Mermaid dream role

Fans of singer Lizzo are petitioning Disney bosses to give her the role of villainous Ursula in the new The Little Mermaid remake.

Lizzo uploaded a video of herself singing Poor Unfortunate Souls decked out in her Ursula costume on Twitter after it was announced film bosses were in talks with Melissa McCarthy for the role in the live-action project, and one fan was so impressed he launched a Change.org petition to change Disney chiefs' minds.

"In the most self-aware statement that anyone has ever made, Lizzo has gone on record to say that Ursula would be her dream role," the petition reads. "Lizzo is a big grrrrl with the rising star power and the sheer vocal ability that make her the perfect Ursula casting decision. Truth Hurts, and Disney seriously needs to rethink this casting."

Lizzo has responded to the petition, writing "Omg" alongside an octopus and mermaid emoji.

News of her casting bid comes as R&B singer Halle Bailey has been cast as Ariel in The Little Mermaid remake.

The Chloe x Halle band member, who is signed to Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment record label, will help to bring Ariel to life onscreen for director Rob Marshall's live-action adaptation, a revamp of the 1989 animated classic.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance - plus a glorious singing voice - all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," Marshall shared in a statement on Wednesday.

Jacob Tremblay and Crazy Rich Asians' Awkwafina are also reportedly in negotiations to voice tropical fish Flounder and seagull Scuttle, respectively.