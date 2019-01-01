Halle Berry congratulates Halle Bailey for landing The Little Mermaid role

Halle Berry has offered her congratulations to singer/actress Halle Bailey for landing the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid reboot, after fans confused the pair.

It was announced on Wednesday that the 19-year-old Chloe x Halle band member, who is signed to Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment record label, will help to bring Ariel to life onscreen for director Rob Marshall's live-action adaptation - a revamp of the 1989 animated classic.

But following the casting news, many followers mistakenly thought the 52-year-old actress would take on the role, leading to the screen star responding to set the record straight.

"In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can't wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey," Berry wrote.

A clearly excited Bailey responded on her @chloexhalle Twitter account, replying: "This means the world. happy to share names with you love you lots."

"You are amazing, THRILLED for you!! #BlackGirlMagic #TheHalleLegacy," Berry concluded the conversation.

Spider-Man: Far From Home actress Zendaya, who was previously rumoured to be in the running for the role of Ariel, also shared her congratulations.

"Yeeeeessss!!" the 22-year-old shared on Twitter, alongside a link to a report confirming Bailey had been cast. "Here for thiiiissss!!"

"I LOVE YOU! thank you," replied Bailey, who along with her sister Chloe, is also a cast member on ABC TV series Grown-ish.

"Love you more!!! So freakin excited for you," Zendaya tweeted back.