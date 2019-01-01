Kate Beckinsale sarcastically calls out troll over 'older lady' jibe

Kate Beckinsale has hit back at a troll who labelled her an "older woman" who dresses "like a teenager".

The 45-year-old star was photographed leaving the gym in a cropped workout top on Monday, and she posted a stellar shot of her look on Instagram the following day, displaying her washboard abs.

"When anxious, wear at least two pairs of trousers and several bras just to tether anything that could panic and kick out," she captioned the photo.

While many fans responded positively to the youthful snap, one troll took aim at her and commented: "U dress like a teenage but ur a (sic) older lady."

They also added a laughing with tears emoji and a thumbs down emoji to wrap up the post.

Unfazed by the negative remark, however, Kate snapped back at the fan, responding: "hahaha omg (oh my God) you're a hoot can we hang out."

The Underworld actress has become known for her upfront attitude to social media, after shutting down a fan back in February who questioned her short-lived relationship with Pete Davidson, 25.

"Disappointed in your dating choices," they wrote, with the star firing back, "Fairly let down by your wonky beard but thought possibly rude to say."