Zendaya excited after Halle Bailey lands The Little Mermaid role

Zendaya has shared her excitement over Halle Bailey landing the lead role of Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

The 19-year-old Chloe x Halle bandmember will bring the lovelorn singing mermaid to life on the big screen for director Rob Marshall's adaptation of the 1989 animated classic.

Rumours that Zendaya was in the running for the role of Ariel have been floating around since last year, but the Spider-Man: Far From Home star was quick to dispel any reports of bad blood between herself and the Grown-ish star on Wednesday.

"Yeeeeessss!!" the 22-year-old shared on Twitter, alongside a link to a report confirming Halle had been cast. "Here for thiiiissss!!"

"I LOVE YOU! thank you," Halle, who is signed to Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment record label, replied.

"Love you more!!! So freakin' excited for you," Zendaya tweeted back.

The hunt for the perfect actress to play Ariel has been going on for some time and in August, it was reported that Zendaya had been offered the coveted part.

"It's just a rumour so we will see," she told People in September. "I loved The Little Mermaid. It is honestly one of my favourite movies of all time. I was obsessed with it when I was a little kid."

A flurry of famous faces on social media were quick to congratulate Halle on landing the role, including Lin Manuel-Miranda, who will be working on the soundtrack for the movie.

"Oh hey, meet Ariel!" the Hamilton creator sweetly posted alongside a link to a story about Halle's casting.

The Flash actress Candice Patton, who was at the centre of a backlash when she was cast as Iris West on The CW superhero show, sent her congratulations to the young star too, along with an important reminder: "Do not let them steal your joy over this moment."