Kristin Davis worries about impact of 'white privilege' on her adopted black children

Kristin Davis thinks much more about white privilege since she became a mother to black children.

The 54-year-old became a mother through domestic adoption in 2011, when she welcomed daughter Gemma Rose, and a baby boy last year.

And in a preview video of Monday's episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith obtained by USA Today, the Sex and the City star discussed interracial adoption, and what it's like being a white mother to a black daughter.

"You absolutely do not fully understand, there's no doubt, there's no way you could," she told Smith's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, when she asked whether the star has become more aware of white privilege since adopting her kids. "Because you could understand that you live in white privilege and that's a theory and you could see things, but it's one thing to be watching it happening to other people and it's another thing when it's your child and you haven't personally been through it."

Kristin has previously confessed she was terrified for her kids in the wake of Donald Trump being elected President of the United States in 2016.

"Until you actually have a child, which is like your heart being outside you, and that heart happens to be in a brown body, and you have people who are actively working against your child, it's hard," the actress said at the time. "It fills me with terror."