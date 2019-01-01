Jason Statham: 'I'm not really an actor, I just got lucky'

Jason Statham is surprised he's managed to work in Hollywood for so long.

The 51-year-old has become famous for playing action heroes in blockbuster movies including The Expendables and the Fast and the Furious franchises.

But speaking to Britain's Daily Star newspaper, Jason has confessed he doesn't consider himself to be a proper actor.

"I am not an actor really - I used to work jewellery on the streets," the star laughed. "I was a sportsman for years and I am not really some thespian that can chameleon himself into different roles. I just got into this by being at the right place at the right time."

The star, who was part of Britain's national diving team in the 1990 Commonwealth Games and has modelled for French Connection, Tommy Hilfiger, and Levi's in various advertising campaigns, went on to admit his sudden ascent to fame means he's never taken an acting class.

"I got plucked from obscurity into the movie industry - so it is not like I have spent years honing how to do different accents or 'working on my craft'," he considered. "That doesn't apply to me. I accept what I am good at."

Jason stars opposite Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Idris Elba in the action comedy Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, which hits cinemas from 31 July.