Amy Schumer shows off caesarean section scar

New mum Amy Schumer has shared a photo of her caesarean section scar to mark her son's two-month birthday.



The comedienne took to Instagram on Thursday to post the revealing shot of her stomach, on which she added blonde hair and blue eyes to create a smiling face.



She didn't caption the photo, but added another snap of herself taking an early morning stroll with baby Gene, who was born on 5 May.



The new post serves as confirmation the Trainwreck star underwent a C-section in the delivery room.



Last weekend, Amy also shared a sweet snap of her newborn sleeping and wrote: "Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly.



"Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg."



Schumer then urged followers "to volunteer or donate" to the advocacy organisation Immigrant Families Together, which attempts to reunify families split up at the U.S.-Mexico border, on behalf of her son.



Motherhood appears to be much easier than pregnancy for Amy, who suffered chronic morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum.