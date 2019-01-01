Jon Favreau defends Gwyneth Paltrow after she forgets Spider-Man cameo

Actor/director Jon Favreau doesn't blame Gwyneth Paltrow for forgetting about her brief appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming because the Marvel blockbusters are so interwoven.

The Oscar winner has portrayed comic book character Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008's Iron Man, but she recently confessed to completely forgetting about shooting a short scene for the end of the 2017 web-slinging superhero movie, in which she featured alongside Favreau, Robert Downey, Jr., and Spider-Man Tom Holland.

Favreau had to remind her about the appearance during a recent chat on his new Netflix series, The Chef Show, after which Paltrow, who thought that was part of the Avengers franchise, exclaimed, "That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!"

Holland recently joked he was heartbroken about Paltrow's oversight, but Favreau can understand how the actress may have been left confused, because they often film scenes for more than one movie at the same time.

"With the Marvel things, they have so many films happening at the same time and all of them interweave with one another," he explained to Variety.

"Oftentimes you're not exactly sure what's happening, even me. I'm an executive producer on (the latest Avengers release) Endgame; I didn't always know what was going on."