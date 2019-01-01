Shay Mitchell enlists the help of Power Rangers to reveal baby's gender

Shay Mitchell has ensured her baby's gender reveal was one to remember by enlisting the help of two Power Rangers.

The Pretty Little Liars star, who's expecting a baby with her TV host boyfriend Matte Babel, took to YouTube on Thursday to share a vlog of the unique gender reveal, which had been set up by her assistant.

Shay and Matte, who both admitted before the reveal that they thought they were having a boy, looked stunned as a blue Power Ranger emerged from the balcony, screaming "I knew it!" as they assumed the blue ensemble was an indication they were expecting a son.

However, their confusion was clear to see as a woman in a pink Power Ranger outfit appeared behind the blue one, with Shay exclaiming: "Wait, we're not having twins!"

The two Power Rangers then started to have a fight, which culminated with them both ending up in the swimming pool. But things took a dangerous turn when the pair's all-in-one costumes meant they couldn't breathe when they were covered in water. After ripping off their masks in panic, the two rangers continued their fight, with the pink Power Ranger emerging victorious - and running over to sit on Shay and Matte's laps.

The pair were still unsure as to what the fight meant, with Matte exclaiming: "Can you just tell us if it's a girl or a boy?"

After the baby was revealed as a little girl, Shay laughed: "I thought it was a boy for the longest time! Obviously I'm super happy, it's just crazy!"

The vlog concluded with a still shocked Matte asking: "Are you sure? It's 100 per cent accurate right?" and being told the gender had been confirmed with a blood test.

Shay revealed her pregnancy news with a post on her YouTube channel last week - with the happy announcement coming six months after the actress revealed she had suffered a miscarriage last year.