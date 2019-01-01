Sebastian Stan 'reintroduces' himself to forgetful Gwyneth Paltrow for a 'third time'

Sebastian Stan has joked he had to "reintroduce" himself to Avengers co-star Gwyneth Paltrow on three occasions.

Gwyneth has portrayed comic book character Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008's Iron Man, and has recently become notorious for forgetting what superhero movies she has appeared in.

Sebastian, who stars as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel movies, has been in two films with Gwyneth - the huge ensemble cast blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But the 36-year-old actor poked fun at Gwyneth's forgetfulness as he shared a picture of himself in a group of people alongside the Oscar-winning actress as they both attended the Valentino fashion show in Paris on Thursday.

"Glad I got to reintroduce myself to @gwynethpaltrow for the third time. We are in the same film..." Sebastian quipped, alongside a shrugging emoji.

It isn't the first time the Goop founder has completely forgotten who Sebastian is, as a video emerged of the 46-year-old at the Infinity War premiere in 2018 asking Chris Pratt - who plays Peter 'Star-Lord' Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy - who Sebastian was.

"Who's that?" she said, to which Chris could be heard replying: "Sebastian Stan plays Bucky. Bucky is The Winter Soldier."

"Oh. OK," Gwyneth responded.

The mother-of-two also recently confessed to completely forgetting about shooting a short scene for the end of the 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming, in which she featured alongside Jon Favreau, Robert Downey, Jr., and Tom Holland, who starred as the web-slinging superhero.

Actor/director Jon had to remind her about the appearance during a recent chat on his new Netflix series, The Chef Show, after which Gwyneth, who thought that was part of the Avengers franchise, exclaimed, "That was Spider-Man?! Oh my God!"