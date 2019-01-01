Jeremy Renner contributes songs to Arctic Dogs soundtrack

Jeremy Renner is preparing to show off his music skills once again after writing and recording songs for the soundtrack of his upcoming animated movie Arctic Dogs.

The Avengers: Endgame star has dabbled in music in the past, and previously performed tunes on camera for his 2006 film Love Comes to the Executioner and 2007's The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.

Renner has continued to pen his own songs as a hobby, but now he has offered up a number of compositions he created with his songwriter pal Walter Afanasieff for use with the release of Arctic Dogs, in which he voices main character Swifty.

"There's two songs that I already had written that are in this kids' animated movie where I did the lead voice on (sic)," he shared on actor Justin Long's new podcast, Life is Short.

"It comes out in November, called Arctic Dogs, so we did the whole soundtrack for that movie, which was cool."

Renner, who is a dad to six-year-old daughter Ava, admits he never wanted to pursue his passion for music as a career until more recently, because it has afforded him more time at home with his family.

"Music has really kind of become more serious to me, in a way, because I just started recording three years ago, and that was new," he said. "And since I've been recording, it's just been a lot of fun... Probably more (fulfilling than acting) because I can do it so quickly.

"Even the end result, or the writing process, is more gratifying, and also, I can just sit down at a piano and sing. I don't need a camera, I don't need a script, I don't have to go anywhere... It's still emotionally expressive and (there's) certain challenges within it, and I can do it in my home, with my daughter."

And it's for this reason that Renner has no plans to expand his resume further by trying his hand at directing.

Asked if he is interested in stepping behind the camera, he declared, "No way man. That takes time. It's like, three to six months for an actor on set, but think about the prep and then the post (production).

"Especially now, as a single father, there's no way, man. I love the idea of it, but there's no way, the practicality of time, it's not gonna happen."

Renner shares daughter Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco.