Tyga coy on Kylie Jenner romance during awkward U.K. TV interview

Tyga dodged questions about his relationship with Kylie Jenner during an awkward U.K. breakfast TV interview on Friday.

The U.S. rapper, 29, and Kylie, 21, ended their relationship in 2017 and she's since got together with hip-hop star, Travis Scott, with the couple welcoming now 17-month-old daughter, Stormi in February 2018.

Asked by Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway about romancing the then-teenage Kylie and appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a reluctant Tyga, real name, Micheal Ray Stevenson, said: "It's just dating... you just date, you date again, you move on. It's life."

Co-host Adil Ray then probed the star about his appearances on his ex's family's reality show, and he remained coy.

"There's no preparation for it, you just have to learn from mistakes you grow better," the Rack City hitmaker begrudgingly added. "I don't wanna talk so much about it..."

Viewers were unimpressed with the excruciating interview, with one tweeting, "Tyga on Good Morning Britain thinking what the hell am I doing here........so uncomfortable."

Another added: "Like watching ye Mum n Dad interview @Tyga too awkward man."

The rapper is in the U.K. to perform at London's Wireless festival on Friday.