Renee Zellweger to launch new Judy trailer at London Pride

Renee Zellweger is to launch the latest trailer for her Judy Garland biopic at London Pride on Saturday.

The actress will be a very special guest at the British capital's celebration of all things LGBT+, where she will premiere the clip from the film Judy, in which she plays the Wizard of Oz actress.

Renee will take to the stage in Trafalgar Square to introduce the clip, 50 years after the gay icon's death, which occurred just days before the Stonewall riots in New York sparked the birth of the modern gay liberation movement.

Announcing the launch of the trailer, Ian Massa-Harris-McFeely, deputy director of events at Pride in London, said: "We're delighted to have Renee taking to our Trafalgar Square Stage this year to give the crowds an exciting first glimpse of Judy. In this monumental anniversary year, it's important that we pay tribute to an icon who was a true ally to the LGBT+ community and whose death was undoubtedly intertwined with the events that happened that night at the Stonewall Inn."

The new film has a connection to the city as it chronicles Judy Garland's final concerts in London in the late 1960s, just before her death from a barbiturates overdose in June 1969. Renee's castmates include Harry Potter star Michael Gambon, Jessie Buckley, and Finn Wittrock.

Judy debuts in cinemas in September.