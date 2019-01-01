Chloe Grace Moretz's brother wins restraining order

Chloe Grace Moretz and her family have been granted a temporary restraining order against a teenager who won't stay away from their home.

The 18 year old is facing felony stalking charges after returning to the actress' Los Angeles home hours after walking free from jail for trespassing on Sunday (30Jun19), and now the Carrie star's brother has won protection, claiming the unwanted guest has threatened every member of the family.

Police were initially called to her home by members of Chloe's family after the teen allegedly jumped over a gate and knocked on the front door, asking to speak to the actress, who was not present at the time.

He was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour trespassing, and released on Monday evening on bail, before reportedly heading straight back to Moretz's house in a desperate bid to meet the 22-year-old star.

He has since been slapped with felony stalking charges.

Chloe's brother, Brandon, went to court and filed a restraining order.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the temporary order he was granted includes protection for Chloe, her brother Trevor and their mother Teri.

The alleged stalker has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the actress and her family. A hearing to consider making the order permanent has been scheduled for later this month (Jul19).