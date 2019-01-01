NEWS Yvonne Strahovski struggled to hide baby joy during gloomy The Handmaid's Tale shoot Newsdesk Share with :







The Handmaid's Tale star Yvonne Strahovski had to hide her new mum glow while tackling the dark themes of the series.



The actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy with husband Tim Loden, last October (18), and tells Glamour U.K. it was tough to care for an infant while filming the drama's third season.



“It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career," she shared. "I was running in between set and my trailer, breastfeeding on demand and doing scene work.



"It was crazy being all ‘miserable Serena’ and then coming in and having so much joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breastfeeding and being happy.”



Strahovski also revealed she put herself second while juggling her busy schedule, occasionally going days without showering and not even noticing her postpartum weight loss.



"I was so busy that I would forget about myself and two weeks would go by and I’d finally get to have a shower," she added. "And I’d just stop for a second and look in the mirror and go, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve lost weight again'.



"It was harder on the (Handmaid's Tale) costume department than me!"