Tom Holland wants Spider-Man to team up with Doctor Strange on a spin-off Avengers movie.

The 23-year-old first appeared as the superhero in Captain America: Civil War, before starring as Peter Parker in the 2017 movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tom worked with Doctor Strange’s Benedict Cumberbatch on Avengers: Infinity War, as the pair’s characters partnered up with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, led by Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, to battle Thanos on the fictional planet Titan.

They were briefly reunited in Avengers: Endgame, and the British actor is determined to bring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange together for a standalone film.

"I’m really wanting to do a team-up with Doctor Strange, because we’re both New Yorkers and I just really like the idea of a science guy being teamed up with a guy who does magic, because it totally contradicts everything he knows," he told CinemaBlend. "And I like the idea that there is real science that Peter Parker talks about, and then there’s Doctor Strange gibberish, where he’s like, ‘The time rift and the thing and the thing.’ So it’s kind of fun.”

Tom's next venture as the web-slinging superhero is in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the sequel to Homecoming, alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, and Samuel L. Jackson.

It seems that Marvel boss Kevin Feige is also onboard with a possible Spider-Man/Doctor Strange movie, as last year he noted that Benedict and Tom really enjoyed working together.

The duo can next be seen onscreen in the Thomas Edison historical drama, The Current War.