Sophie Turner interrupts honeymoon to show support for soccer star Alex Morgan

Sophie Turner has interrupted her honeymoon with Joe Jonas to send a message of support to U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan.

Earlier this week (ends07Jul19), the U.S. team beat England 2-1 in the women's World Cup, reaching the final of the sporting event.

Morgan scored the winning goal in Tuesday's (02Jul19) match, and as part of her celebrations, she ran to the sidelines and pretended to sip an imaginary cup of tea, in an apparent homage to Turner.

"My celebration was actually more about, 'That's the tea,' which is telling a story, spreading news," the 30-year-old told reporters. "Sophie Turner does it quite often. She's one of my favourite actresses. So it wasn't a hit to England in any way."

However, she was criticised for her gesture, and was accused of being unprofessional with her goal celebration, forcing the Game of Thrones star to interrupt her romantic honeymoon to her new husband to show support for the footballer.

"OK, I'm on my honeymoon, I'm not really look at my phone much, but I feel like this deserves a mention," the 23-year-old began a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, and confessed she was sad that England had lost in the semi-finals to the U.S.

However, she showed solidarity to Morgan, and was honoured that the sportswoman had thought of her after scoring the winning goal.

"Alex Morgan, all the haters that are saying that this was disrespectful, I'm honoured that you thought of me and all those people that are hating on you are probably sitting at home, Millennials drinking Kombucha," Turner joked.

"And I'm really f**king proud of you, Alex Morgan, congratulations on your win. And that's the motherf**king tea," she concluded with a smile.