James Brolin: 'Barbra Streisand's dog-cloning experiment will become the norm once the price drops'

Barbra Streisand's decision to clone her late pet won't seem so strange when it becomes the norm in the next decade, according to her husband, actor James Brolin.

The actress and singer freaked a lot of people out when she revealed she had dipped into the gene pool of her beloved Coton de Tulear Samantha to create new pets Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett.

But Brolin told British TV show This Morning on Friday (05Jul19) that his wife is simply pioneering a new initiative, which will become "real common" soon.

The 78 year old said, "I think it's a little expensive right now but I think it's gonna be real common, you know, like (convenience store) 7-Eleven? It's gonna be like driving into 7-Eleven."

Brolin revealed his wife chose to try the idea following her 14-year-old pet's death in 2017, admitting she was "devastated".

"She had heard about it and then she lost our dog and this was a kind of a well-known dog," he added. "She would take it out onstage.

"I had never seen her so devastated, so she started talking about this cloning thing. (We thought) this sounds interesting and when we looked into it evidentially the company was having really good luck with it. We waited for the puppy - we were told that they hand raise them - and we got a call one day, (saying), 'Your four puppies were just born...' so anyway. We have three here in London. Maybe she'll take them out on tour."

Barbra first revealed she had cloned her late dog Samantha to create Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett last year (18), and she adopted Miss Fanny.

In a previous New York Times piece, she said, "I was so devastated by the loss of my dear Samantha, after 14 years together, that I just wanted to keep her with me in some way. It was easier to let Sammie go if I knew I could keep some part of her alive, something that came from her DNA."