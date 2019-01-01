Colonel Tom Parker's widow approves Tom Hanks playing her husband in Elvis biopic

Colonel Tom Parker's widow has given her blessing to Tom Hanks playing her husband in the upcoming Elvis biopic.

The Oscar-winning actor has been cast as the Jailhouse Rock hitmaker's late manager in the new movie, directed by Moulin Rouge filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

Loanne Parker told TMZ that the Hollywood icon is a "great fit" to play the infamous Colonel, and hoped that the much-loved actor would change people's negative perception of her husband.

"If Tom Hanks takes on a role he makes it a good fit. He will be a good fit for Colonel, I have trust in his abilities. Every story has a hero and a villain, and the past stories that made Elvis a hero and that leaves only the Colonel to be a villain and both of them were heroes in their own right," she explained to the news outlet.

"I would like to see that clarified, and I have great faith in Tom's ability and integrity and I just pray he wouldn't do anything less than the truth," Parker added.

Her comments come after it was reported that Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller are among those who performed a recent screen test to play Elvis, with Austin Butler and Aaron Taylor-Johnson also in the running to play the King.

The Australian has also penned the script, alongside Craig Pearce, and the filmmaker is keen for filming to begin later this year.

Colonel Parker, who died in 1997 at the age of 87, discovered a then-unknown Elvis in the '50s, and went on to arrange the music icon's record deal with RCA, and set him on the road to stardom.