NEWS Ariana Grande thanks fans and road crew for support on tour Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande has poured out her heart in an emotional tribute to her fans and her tour crew, thanking them for accepting her "humanness".



The 7 Rings star, who endured a deadly terrorist bomb blast, a failed engagement and the death of her ex Mac Miller in the past two years, wrote a letter to her supporters and posted it on Twitter on Sunday (07Jul19).



In it she explained she often appears teary onstage at shows because she is still "processing a lot".



"I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got," Ariana wrote. "I’m grateful to work with (the) best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music.



"I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt, who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night.



"Its a dream come true (sic). No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day."



The singer added: "I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started. I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot... so sometimes I cry a lot! I thank you for accepting my humanness.



"I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night/to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through. I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so much. I want you to know, you aren't alone and I think you're doing great... I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone."



Grande is currently touring the world. She will headline the Manchester Pride event in August (19), returning to the English city more than two years after a suicide bomber detonated a bomb in the foyer of her show at the Manchester Arena as fans left. The sick attack cost 22 people their lives.