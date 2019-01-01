NEWS Cameron Boyce's 'heartbroken' uncle issues statement after actor's sudden death Newsdesk Share with :







Cameron Boyce's uncle London is "heartbroken" by the sudden death of his 20-year-old nephew.



The Grown Ups star passed away on Saturday after having a seizure related to an "ongoing medical condition".

Scores of Hollywood stars took to social media to pay tribute to the young actor, with Cameron's uncle sharing his memories of his young relative in a poignant post on Instagram.



Sharing a snap of himself with the late star, London wrote: "My heart is broken. I've lost my beloved nephew. Words cannot express how sad I am right now but Cameron left an indelible mark on all who were blessed to share any moment with him.



"He was a constant beacon of light a pure joy and a beautiful soul. He lived a short life but it was awesome and exciting and fulfilled. We will miss you with all our hearts Cameron but you will never ever be forgotten.

"REST IN HEAVEN I LOVE YOU, Uncle Bruh."



Following his tragic passing, Michelle Monaghan was among the big names to offer her condolences to Cameron's family and share her own tribute to the actor - with whom she starred in 2008 spy thriller Eagle Eye.



"I'm so saddened to hear of the passing of one of the sweetest souls I have ever met. @thecameronboyce was a rare young man," she wrote alongside a snap of Cameron in the film. "He had the most beautiful smile, a constant twinkle in his eyes and a true zest for life, committed to making an impact on his community and beyond. A true testament to the extraordinary family who raised him. Sending my love to each and every one of them."



Before making a move to the big screen, Cameron was best known for starring in Disney Channel series Jessie, with his co-stars also quick to pay their respects.



Skai Jackson, who played Cameron's younger sister Zuri on the show, wrote on Instagram: "I don't even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had... I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much... fly high. Gods best Angel. #CameronBoyce."