Terry Crews wants to play King Triton in The Little Mermaid reboot

Terry Crews has urged film bosses at Disney to cast him as King Triton in the upcoming The Little Mermaid revamp.

The live-action remake hit headlines last week when it was announced that Halle Bailey, from sibling R&B duo Chloe x Halle, would play Ariel, news which led to much debate on social media, with some people praising her casting and others expressing outrage that an African-American would be portraying the mermaid, who was white in the 1989 animated version.

Crews has now put himself forward to play King Triton, Ariel's father, by sharing an edited picture in which his top half has been Photoshopped onto a still of the underwater ruler.

"Ariel's Dad!!!!" the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star captioned the picture, and followed it by joking, "Good thing I skip leg day because mermen don't have legs!"

The 50-year-old isn't the only star who has thrown his hat into the ring - singer Lizzo is so committed to playing sea witch Ursula in the movie she posted footage of herself dressed up as the octopus. However, editors at Variety recently reported that Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy is already in talks for the villainous role.

Besides Bailey, Ocean's 8 star Awkwafina is set to portray Scuttle, a seagull character, while Room actor Jacob Tremblay is rumoured to be portraying Ariel's fish friend Flounder.

The Little Mermaid reboot is being directed by Rob Marshall, who is known for musicals such as Chicago and Into the Woods. His Mary Poppins Returns writer David Magee is working on the screenplay, which is based on a tale by Hans Christian Andersen, with Kingsman: The Secret Service's Jane Goldman.

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be producing and working on the music with Disney veteran Alan Menken.