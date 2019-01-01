Zach Barack calls for more roles for transgender people in Hollywood

Zach Barack has called on film industry leaders to give greater representation to transgender people.

The star has made his big screen debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which hit cinemas last week.

In the flick, the actor portrays Zach, a friend and classmate of Peter Parker, as played by Tom Holland, who gets caught up in mysterious forces as a result of the multi-verse.

Speaking to reporters from The Associated Press at the movie's Los Angeles, California premiere last month, Zach insisted audiences "need to see" transgender people represented in mainstream media.

"The truth is you have to put out there what people want to see and what people need to see," the 23-year-old said. "And as a young person who is trans, I didn't see a trans man on TV ever, ever, really, until I was like, 17. So having a fun movie about a class going on a trip together, and I get to be part of that, I can't even..."

Zach is the first openly transgender actor to star in a Marvel film, and the L.A.'s Finest star went on to laud the studio for the move, describing his casting as "beyond unreal".

"It's about separating what people know about you and what they don't," he continued. "And I think that's something I kind of live with every day. And on top of that, I don't see a lot of trans-masculine people on television or trans men specifically, and getting to be part of that is beyond unreal."