Julianne Hough: 'My marriage is sacred'

Julianne Hough's relationship with husband Brooks Laich is one of the most intimate connections she has in her life.

The 30-year-old TV star opened up about her marriage during a chat on her athlete spouse's podcast How Men Think, with the latest episode airing on Monday.

In the discussion, America's Got Talent judge Julianne reflected on what makes her relationship so special, and mused that it's Brooks's constant pushing of her that has given her such respect for him.

"I can have chemistry and connection, but my intimacy with Brooks is because he challenges me, and he sees me for exactly who I am and accepts me for the fact that I can have chemistry and connection with a lot of people, but I choose him every day," she smiled. "I think that is also really sacred, and that's why we have an intimate relationship. I don't have that kind of intimacy with a lot of connections that I make throughout my life."

Julianne added that, while intimacy includes sex, the act of love has come to mean so much more to her since she met her partner.

"Honestly, when I think of the word intimacy..." she smiled. "I think it's one of the most sacred things you can have between a partnership. I think it's what separates friendship and lovers, and I think that most people do think about sex when they think of intimacy, but when I think about intimacy, I think of presence. I think of absolute, complete and utter connection, when we are two people connecting and then we actually become one person."

Julianne married sportsman Brooks in July 2017.