Will Poulter had 'terrible nightmares' after watching Midsommar

Will Poulter experienced "terrible nightmares" after watching his movie Midsommar for the first time.

The horror movie follows Florence Pugh's character Dani and Jack Reynor's Christian, an American couple who are invited to a rural Swedish festival which quickly devolves into an increasingly violent and bizarre competition at the hands of a pagan cult.

Ari Aster's latest film, which serves as his follow-up to 2018's Hereditary, has left cinemagoers horrified and disturbed, and British actor Will, who plays fellow festival attendee Mark, has admitted he was just as affected when he saw the finished movie, even though he knew what was coming.

"I had the worst night's sleep of my life the night after," he admitted on the Empire Podcast. "Terrible, terrible, full-on nightmares. Which is strange, because I wouldn't actually describe the film as being typically scary, or even as scary as Ari's first film, Hereditary, or some of the other films it might be compared to, or has been compared to. But it is utterly disturbing. And it's that kind of disturbing feeling that I think lingers longer than a fright. A fright has a very limited life-span.

"This idea that humans are capable of what you see in Midsommar is kind of what's most disturbing about it. I was slightly caught off guard by it, despite reading the script and despite being in it and shooting it, and presumably knowing what to expect, I was still caught massively off guard."

After watching the film back in June, his co-star Florence confessed to her followers that she had been scared by it.

"I'm currently sat. Staring. Wide-eyed at my food. Midsommar is one helluva ride folks," she tweeted at the time.

However, that didn't put her off, as she was spotted watching the horror with the audience at the Hackney Picturehouse cinema in London over the weekend.