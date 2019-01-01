G-Eazy in bid for Elvis Presley biopic role - report

G-Eazy is reportedly keen to land the career-making role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's upcoming biopic about the rock 'n' roll icon.

According to editors at TMZ.com, the rapper has been making a strong bid to get in amongst the reported top names in the running to play Presley in the upcoming flick.

Sources close to the project told the publication the No Limit hitmaker has been in talks with executives at Warner Bros. and had a few meetings, including with the Australian director, where he made his intentions clear.

G-Eazy, real name Gerald Earl Gillum, and Luhrmann reportedly spent time together in New York City last month, as the 30-year-old made his pitch to show The Great Gatsby director how serious he was about portraying the musician.

The news comes weeks after the rapper shared some Presley-inspired shots of himself online, with the caption: "Don't be cruel, to a heart that's true."

Last week, it was revealed that Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harry Styles and Austin Butler have all tested for the part.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film.

An announcement on who will play Presley is expected later this month.