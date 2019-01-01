Kristin Davis upset about the discrimination her adopted kids face

Sex & the City star Kristin Davis broke down during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's hit talk show as she opened up about the racism her two adopted black children have experienced.

The 54-year-old actress was asked about her take on interracial adoption during the most recent episode of online show Red Table Talk and struggled to fight back tears as she discussed the discrimination her kids have faced.

"It’s hard to put into words, really," Kristin said as she began to cry.

"Gemma is seven now... (and) when she was a baby, and I was holding her in my arms, people would say to me, 'Won’t she be a great basketball player?' And I would just have to be like..., 'This is a baby. How could you say that without just being mortified? Like, mortified?'

"That was when it began... I would try to be polite, but... this is really deep and bad. And how dare they limit my child?"