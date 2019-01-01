Kristin Chenoweth: 'Hummingbird was a nod from my baby Cameron Boyce'

Kristin Chenoweth is convinced her Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce sent her a final message following his sudden death on Saturday in the form of a hummingbird.

The singer and actress was close with the 20-year-old and admits she was often left stunned by Cameron's energy on set.

"I remember that we were... rehearsing, rehearsing and rehearsing and that kid never ran out of energy," Chenoweth tells The Talk. "And I said, 'You’re like Justin Timberlake. You’re like a hummingbird. You never stop.'"

She was in Las Vegas when she first heard about Cameron's death from a reported seizure and reveals something very strange happened.

"What do you think flew by me?" she adds, revealing it was a hummingbird. "I thought, 'OK Cam, I got you.'"

Still coming to terms with the fact she'll never see Boyce again, Kristin said, "I did the Descendants movie and all those kids are like my kids... But Cameron Boyce was one of my babies."