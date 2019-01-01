Ron Howard once mistook Jessica Chastain for Bryce Dallas Howard

Ron Howard once mistook Jessica Chastain for his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard.

The Dark Phoenix star told The Associated Press her fellow red-headed actress' dad isn't the only one to get confused - sometimes she's stumped, too.

“Before my career even took off, I remember being on the subway looking at a magazine and there was a picture of her (Bryce) in it, like a small picture, and I was like, ‘What am I doing in this magazine?’ I actually had that thought,” Chastain admitted.

But the most memorable case of mistaken identity came when she bumped into the veteran filmmaker.

“Another time I was at this Apple store and Ron Howard was there, and I remember walking by and being like, ‘Oh, that’s Ron Howard.’ And then my friend who was with me said he turned to someone and said, ‘I think I just saw Bryce.’ We look so much alike!” Chastain added. “I mean, it was brief. I literally walked by and he was like, ‘I think I saw Bryce.’”

The lookalikes worked together on 2011 drama The Help and decided they had to really analyse their similarities.

“The first time we met," Chastain recalls, "we went to the table read (of the script) and looked at each other, because we both get it all the time, and we grabbed each other’s hands and said, ‘Let’s go to the mirror,’” she shared. “And we went to the mirror and looked at our faces and went, ‘Yeah, we look exactly alike.’

"There are little things about us that are different, but we definitely look like kin. I see it as a compliment, I think she’s fabulous.”