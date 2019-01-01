Mario Lopez welcomes baby boy

Actor-turned-TV presenter Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney have welcomed their third child.

The former Saved by the Bell star took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news and introduce little Santino Rafael Lopez to fans with a series of photos of the newborn, as well as a pair of pictures of Courtney, apparently taken before and after delivery.

"It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy ... Santino Rafael Lopez!" Mario wrote in the caption.

"Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3".

Mark Wahlberg was among the first of Mario's celebrity pals to send his best wishes, writing: "Congrats!! That was quick," while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown added, "Awww so beautiful congratulations (sic)".

And Fast and Furious star Jordana Brewster remarked, "Congratulations!!!!!!!! And how does mrs Lopez look so stunning after giving birth?"

In addition to Santino, Mario and Courtney are also parents to Dominic, five, and Gia, eight.