Cameron Boyce's father thanks fans for support after autopsy proves inconclusive

Cameron Boyce's father has thanked fans for their support following his 20-year-old son's tragic death on Saturday.

The actor passed away following a seizure in his sleep, with his dad Victor Boyce taking to Twitter to express his gratitude for the outpouring of support from Cameron's fans.

"I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," he wrote. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough."

While Cameron's autopsy has now been completed, a cause of death has yet to be determined. Following the examination on Monday, Public Information Officer Sarah Ardalani said the cause of death has been "deferred pending further investigation".

Cameron's family had previously said in a statement that the Disney Channel star "passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated".

Following his untimely passing, numerous stars have paid tribute to Cameron, including Kathryn Hahn, who worked with the young actor on one of his final projects - HBO's Mrs Fletcher.

"Cameron was a beautiful person who showed in the brief time our paths crossed a deep generosity and decency that belied his 20 years of age,” Kathryn told People in a statement. “His soul and heart were just so big: anyone who met him even briefly would just feel it. Our hearts are with his friends and family.”