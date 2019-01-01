Samuel L. Jackson cast as Chris Rock's dad in Saw reboot

Samuel L. Jackson has been recruited to portray Chris Rock's father in the new Saw reboot.

The Grown Ups funnyman recently revealed he had been a longtime fan of the gory movies helmed by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, and had been inspired to create a re-imagining of the film, originally centred on a serial killer named Jigsaw.

In the as-yet-untitled revamp, which is currently in production, 70-year-old Jackson will play the dad of Rock's police detective character, who is tasked with solving a series of gruesome crimes.

The Handmaid's Tale actor Max Minghella has landed the role of Rock's partner, with actress Marisol Nichols joining the line-up as their boss, Captain Angie Garza.

In a statement announcing the casting news, Lionsgate studio chairman Joe Drake shared: "We think Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock along with Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols make this film completely special in the Saw canon and we can't wait to unleash this unexpected and sinister new story on fans of this franchise. This is next level of Saw on full tilt."

Filmmaker Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed three of the previous titles in the franchise, is returning for the reboot, which Rock will co-executive produce alongside Wan and Whannell.

When the project was announced back in May, producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules compared 54-year-old Rock's take on Saw to Eddie Murphy's buddy cop movie 48 Hours and promised devotees of the franchise that it would be "an event film in the making for horror fans".

Comedian and writer Rock, who has been a fan of Saw since it first hit cinemas in 2004, said he was keen to get started on the spin-off.

"I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place," he told Variety at the time.