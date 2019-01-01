Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren returning for new Fast & Furious sequel

Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are buckling up for another high-octane ride in the next Fast & Furious sequel.

Franchise star Vin Diesel has confirmed the two actresses will reprise their respective characters, Cipher and Magdalene Shaw, from 2017's The Fate of the Furious for the ninth movie in the film series, which is currently in production in London and features the addition of new castmember, John Cena, whose role is still under wraps.

Sharing the news in a video posted on Instagram, Diesel said, "Week 3, Fast 9. Here on set. We've got a lot of the original cast here, including Oscar winners like Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren. A few new surprises, including John Cena, who I believe is going to completely shine in this movie."

Theron previously admitted she had "no idea" if she would be invited back for another round as cyber-terrorist Cipher, although she was "so humbled" to have a part in the hugely successful all-action blockbuster, which scored the highest-grossing opening weekend worldwide at the time with a whopping $541.9 million (£433 million) debut.

It has since been overtaken by Avengers epics Infinity War and Endgame, but the entire action saga has racked up more than $5.1 billion (£4.1 billion) at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Mirren's return will mark her third appearance in the franchise, after also playing the mother of Jason Statham and Luke Evans' characters in this summer's Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs and Shaw.

Jordana Brewster is also returning to the ninth Fast & Furious instalment, alongside Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Nathalie Emmanuel.

Fast 9, directed by Justin Lin, is set to debut in theatres in May next year.