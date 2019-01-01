Evan Rachel Wood criticises Jim Hopper's 'toxic' behaviour in Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood has urged Stranger Things fans not to think of character Jim Hopper's "toxic" behaviour towards Joyce Byers as normal.

The Westworld star posted a series of tweets about the Netflix show’s third season, which began streaming on 4 July, including a warning to viewers to avoid dating men like David Harbour's Chief Hopper, who is romantically interested in Joyce, played by Winona Ryder.

“You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all,” the 31-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“Yes I am aware its ‘just a show’ and its set 'in the 80s' even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but thats exactly my point (sic). Its just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this c**p in real life. Red flags galore," she added, highlighting Hopper's rage at Byers for missing their dinner together.

“She (Joyce) is allowed to stand him up without being screamed at," she continued. "Especially when she is worried about her children. Priority number one. He also insisted it wasn’t a date and clearly he lied. She shouldn’t have rescheduled. He should have gone to therapy.”

The screen star then faced backlash from followers, who accused her of taking things out of proportion.

"Cue all the abusive people attacking me on twitter for posting a warning not to fall for abusive behaviour like a popular tv character exhibited on a popular show because it reminds them of themselves and they feel personally attacked? Bring it on guys," she tweeted.

Another follower tried to use her thinking, and her character in another hit U.S. TV show, Westworld, against her.

“You should never date a woman like Dolores/Wyatt from Westworld,” they wrote. “They will legit kill you and reprogramme your mind to make you do what they want. To the point you commit suicide."

“I totally agree,” Evan responded. “I play a robot who murders people because they wouldn’t stop raping and killing her for 30 years. Not saying that’s right either. Though some would argue self-defence. Dolores is as single as they come.”

Evan has spoken previously about her experiences of domestic abuse and self-harm on her Instagram account.

Stranger Things season three is currently streaming on Netflix.