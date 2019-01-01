Simon Pegg was 'drunk all the time' before quitting alcohol

Simon Pegg has confessed a "bleak" period in his life prompted him to finally cut out alcohol.

The Shaun of the Dead star told British GQ Magazine that after hitting rock bottom, he realised he needed to get help for his drinking problem.

"You just can’t rely on any kind of stimulant to make yourself feel better and expect it to solve anything," the 49-year-old shared. "At some point the effects wear off and you need more and more. And so with something like alcohol, you just end up being drunk all the time."

Simon, who has been married to wife Maureen McCann since 2005, went on to explain his partner was instrumental in urging him to get help, adding: "I got to the point where I was sitting on the sidewalk in downtown San Diego having lost my phone and eating pizza and it was just so bleak.

"When I got home, Maureen just knew I had been drinking and it was bad. I knew then I needed to get help."

And after the Star Trek actor finally got sober after a stint in the Priory rehab clinic in London in 2010, he claimed his life improved for the better.

"As soon as I stopped, things started to go my way," he recalled. "Maybe it’s because I figured out why I was drinking, which was to combat the depression and so I was able to get on top of what was the real issue. I spoke to people and got proper help.

"It’s a strange thing and I have had conversations with other people about this, that when you quit drinking the universe starts to give back to you a little bit."