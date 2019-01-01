NEWS Vanessa Kirby in running to play Catwoman in The Batman Newsdesk Share with :







Vanessa Kirby is reportedly in the running to play Catwoman in the upcoming movie, The Batman.



Last month, director Matt Reeves confirmed Robert Pattinson would play the latest incarnation of Gotham's caped crusader, replacing Ben Affleck after his portrayal of Bruce Wayne in the Justice League movies.



Not much is known about The Batman, but now Mission: Impossible - Fallout star Kirby is reported to be a serious contender for the elusive cat burglar Selina Kyle, according to editors at the Geeks Worldwide website.



The 31-year-old British actress is best known for playing Princess Margaret in Netflix's The Crown and will next appear as Jason Statham's on-screen sister in the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw.



Andy Serkis is rumoured to be playing the Penguin, a role made famous by Danny DeVito in Tim Burton's Batman Returns back in 1992, alongside Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, and an iconic performance from Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman.



Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad was recently forced to deny he would be playing the Penguin in Reeves's movie, after fan art of him as the comic book villain went viral on social media.



He first fuelled speculation he would be playing Batman's sewer-dwelling adversary when he reacted to the news that Pattinson would be playing the superhero.



"Eh. I could take him," he teased.



Back in June, he took to Twitter once again, and shot down rumours that he was playing the Penguin.



"Ok, seeing as I keep getting this question...as much as I have LOVED torturing you all with teasing you about the Penguin, I feel like it's time to tell you...I'm NOT actually playing this character. But I've thoroughly enjoyed the fan art and the love," Gad wrote.



The Batman is slated for release in June 2021.