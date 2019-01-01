Ryan Reynolds joins Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has signed on to join Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot in Red Notice.

The action film has been in development for several years, and on Monday, bosses at Netflix confirmed they had acquired the project from Universal Pictures.

With a script from director Rawson Marshall Thurber, the plot is to follow an Interpol agent who is tracking the world's most wanted art thief. Details about the characters to be played by Reynolds, Johnson, and Gadot have not yet been announced.

"Director/writer Rawson Thurber has delivered a dynamic script that me and my co-stars and partners-in-heist, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, can't wait to shoot," said Johnson in a statement, adding of the Netflix deal: "The fun we're gonna have making Red Notice, but more importantly - the fun the worldwide audience will have watching it in 190+ countries - all at the same moment."

In addition to starring in Red Notice, Johnson will also serve as a producer alongside Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia under their Seven Bucks Productions banner. Beau Flynn and Turber will also produce the feature, with Scott Sheldon to executive produce.

"I'm beyond thrilled to be making Red Notice with (head of Netflix film) Scott Stuber and Netflix - a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience," commented Thurber.

Red Notice marks the third feature Johnson and Thurber have teamed up on, with the pair previously working together on 2018's Skyscraper and 2016's Central Intelligence. Principal photography is set to take place in various locations in 2020, with the film slated for release in November that year.

Johnson is attached to appear in upcoming Netflix movie John Henry and the Statesmen too, and is currently in the post-production phases on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Jungle Cruise.

Meanwhile, Reynolds has been shooting The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Free Guy.