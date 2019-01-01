Emily Ratajkowski finds defending her intelligence 'exhausting'

Emily Ratajkowski is tired of being called a "bimbo" and criticised for speaking out on social justice causes.

The model and activist complained about dealing with those who feel it isn't her place to comment on topics like feminism or gender equality because she's not smart enough.

“It is super hard to constantly be dealing with negative comments about how I’m a bimbo and I should keep my mouth shut,” Ratajkowski said at TheWrap’s Power Women Breakfast in New York City on Tuesday (09Jul19). “That’s exhausting.”

Asked if she's developed thicker skin in the wake of the criticism, she revealed, “I try to. Sometimes it really sucks.”

The 28 year old frequently takes a stand against causes she feels passionately about.

In May (19), for example, she posted a provocative shot of herself on Instagram to protest Alabama's controversial new abortion ban law, alongside the caption: "This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape."

She added, "These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce."

Ratajkowski also made her feelings felt last year when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated to the Supreme Court after he had been accused of sexual assault. She was so furious about the allegations, she was even arrested alongside Amy Schumer at a protest against the judge's appointment in Washington, D.C. in October.