Breaking Bad fans furious about Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul's new alcohol venture

Breaking Bad fans are livid because Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's teased collaboration is not the type of project they were

all excited about.

The two, who co-starred on the hit drama for five seasons, took to social media last week (ends05Jul19) to hint at an upcoming reunion. Both actors tweeted images featuring them treading through water with the caption "even sooner", leading fans to speculate the posts were related to a movie version of the show, starring Paul, which is being developed for Netflix.

But on Tuesday (09Jul19), many of them were crushed by the stars' big reveal - they are joining forces for a new brand of Mexican liquor mezcal.

“We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond,” Cranston wrote in a post announcing the venture. “Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project.”

The 63 year old also detailed the extensive research the pair undertook in Oaxaca, Mexico to get the beverage just right.

“We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place," he added. "Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in a tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy s*** it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest.”

But lots of fans didn't share Cranston's enthusiasm for the project.

“Biggest let down in history,” one Instagram user commented on the announcement.

“I thought it would at least remotely be related to ‘Breaking Bad.’ DISAPPOINTED,” wrote another.

Another posted, “WOWWW no breaking bad movie reveal. Who the f*** cares about this. Hyped up for nothing."

Despite the flood of angry responses, a few commenters found the news exciting, with one cheering on Cranston's crystal meth-dealing Breaking Bad alter ego, Heisenberg.

“From getting people high, to getting people drunk," one fan shared. "You go Heisenberg!"