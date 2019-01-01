Bella Thorne's ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau weds

Bella Thorne's ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau married social media star Jake Paul in a surprise ceremony on Tuesday - just a month after they got engaged.

The YouTube influencer broke the news on her Instagram page, sharing a series of pictures of herself and her new husband with the caption: "bet you didn't think we'd be engaged for this long... #ThePauls."

Jake also shared several snaps of the nuptials on his Instagram, simply writing: "MarriageToday."

It's unclear where the wedding took place, but it appeared to be a casual, intimate affair, with Tana wearing a black floral minidress and cowboy boots, while Jake opted for a black patterned shirt, trousers and white sneakers. Their dog was also in attendance, wearing a black bowtie for the occasion.

Bella, who shared a picture of herself crying after Tana and Jake announced their engagement, has yet to respond to the wedding news.

She and Tana split earlier this year and Bella made the break-up official in February, as she urged followers to stop asking her about the Internet personality.

"Tana and I aren't together anymore, pls (please) stop asking," she wrote. "We love U guys (sic)."

Bella and Tana had an open relationship with the actress' then-boyfriend Mod Sun. The screen star is now dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.