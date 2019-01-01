Woody Allen has no plans to retire

Woody Allen has no intention of retiring from filmmaking despite the controversy surrounding him.

The Annie Hall director has faced a boycott in Hollywood since the rise of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements against sexual misconduct, with many of his former leading men and women vowing never to collaborate with him again and his most recent film, A Rainy Day in New York, being shelved following renewed child abuse allegations made against him by his adopted daughter Dylan.

However, Allen, who has repeatedly denied the allegations, remains undeterred by the controversy surrounding him and plans to continue making films until the day he dies.

"I have never thought of retiring," Allen said during a press conference on Tuesday, according to reporters at Deadline. "Since I started, I've always tried to focus on my work, no matter what happens in my family or with politics. I don't think about social movements, for example. My cinema is about human relationships, about people. And I try to have humour in them. If I were to die, I would probably die on a film set, which may well happen."

The press conference was held in San Sebastian in Spain to launch the production of his new movie, which has a working title of Rivkin's Festival.

The romance-comedy stars Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon as a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Film Festival. She has an affair with a French movie director, and he falls in love with a local Spanish woman.

During the press conference, Showgirls actress Gershon explained she was won over by the story, saying, "It's a beautiful script; a dream come true... These are crazy times; one has to analyse the situation and decide how you feel; I'm delighted to be part of this team."

Rivkin's Festival, which also stars Elena Anaya, Sergi Lopez, Wallace Shawn, and Louis Garrel, begins filming in Spain on Wednesday.