Patrick Swayze's life and career to be chronicled in new documentary

Patrick Swayze's life and career is to be highlighted in a forthcoming documentary.

I Am Patrick Swayze will explore the actor's childhood in Texas, his rise to stardom, and his relationship with wife Lisa Niemi, who he married in 1975.

Directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, the project will feature interviews with his former co-stars from films like Ghost and Dirty Dancing, including Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, and Kelly Lynch, as well as Patrick's brother, Don Swayze, and Niemi.

The release is part of Paramount Network's I Am series, which has previously chronicled the lives of late stars Paul Walker, Heath Ledger, Richard Pryor, and Steve McQueen.

"I Am Patrick Swayze is a loving tribute to the prolific actor that showcases his life and career through untold stories, exclusive interviews, heartfelt home movies, and family photos featuring those who knew him best," a spokesperson for the Paramount Network commented. "The film explores his childhood in Texas and his enduring relationship with widow Lisa Niemi, whom he met as a teenager at his mother's dance studio. Known for undeniable star quality, the documentary is a window into an artist's life that delves into his remarkable film career working on huge blockbuster hits like Dirty Dancing, The Outsiders, and Ghost."

I Am Patrick Swayze will debut at the San Antonio Film Festival on 2 August and air in the U.S. on the Paramount Network on 18 August to mark Swayze's birthday.

The star died of pancreatic cancer in 2009, at the age of 57.