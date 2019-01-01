Kim Kardashian: 'Kanye taught me to take ownership of my career'

Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West encouraged her to be more involved in the projects she works on.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star married the Yeezy mogul in 2014 and the pair share four children. And speaking in an interview for the August issue of Forbes magazine, the 38-year-old revealed the musician inspired her to be more selective about the direction of her career.

“He’s just taught me as a person to never compromise and to really take ownership,” the star shared. “Before, I was really the opposite. I would throw my name on anything.”

While Kim confessed she's "never seen anyone that pays such attention to detail" as Kanye, 42, the rapper admitted the KKW Beauty mogul is also instrumental in helping him select designs for his fashion empire.

The Life of Pablo hitmaker star revealed the pair trade ideas at what he calls “bedtime true-crime story meetings”, where Kim watches police procedurals while he shows her mockups of his designs.

Kim went on to gush about her husband in a tweet celebrating Kanye's Forbes cover story, writing: "He inspires me every single day and I’m so happy that he is getting the recognition and credit that he deserves."

In addition to her beauty brand, Kim recently launched a shapewear collection and designed a line of sunglasses for eyewear brand Carolina Lemke.