Dove Cameron breaks down in tears during video tribute to Cameron Boyce

Dove Cameron broke down in tears as she paid tribute to her late Descendants co-star Cameron Boyce in an Instagram video on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old actress starred opposite Cameron in all three Descendants movies for the Disney Channel, and reflected on the 20-year-old actor's tragic death in a heartfelt video on Instagram.

Admitting she initially felt "really weird" about posting about Cameron on social media, Dove added that she'd "just got back from therapy", and had decided to read out a letter she'd written about her late friend.

"Cameron was one of my favourite people alive in the world, though I know that’s not unique to me," Dove read out. "Cameron was magic, an earth angel. Over the last six years, since he was only 14, Cameron talked me down from countless ledges, talked me through eating disorders, helped me out of a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns... Beloved by anyone who would be lucky enough to experience his light and his indescribable energy. Cameron was the ultimate example of a human being."

She concluded her lengthy message by saying: "Goodbye to an Earth angel. I will spend the rest of my life missing and loving you. I’m all the better for knowing you."

Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama also offered a tribute to the actor on Twitter, sharing a picture of herself with the young star during one of his visits to the White House, and writing: "I was lucky enough to share a few moments with Cameron Boyce - on set, at the White House, and on a service project - enough time to recognise that not only did he have incredible talent, but also an incredible heart. Sending out a lot of love and hugs to his family, friends, and his many, many fans."

Cameron passed away in his sleep on 6 July, with his family revealing at the time he suffered from an "ongoing medical condition". Following speculation surrounding the nature of the condition, his relatives released a statement on Tuesday confirming that the screen star suffered from epilepsy.