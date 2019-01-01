Amy Adams's The Woman in the Window pushed back to 2020

Amy Adams's upcoming movie The Woman in the Window has been pushed back to 2020 so it can be reworked after test screenings flagged problems.

The thriller, starring Adams as an agoraphobic child psychologist who witnesses a crime, was set to hit cinemas on 4 October, but it has now been switched to an unknown date in 2020 so it can undergo reshoots.

According to editors at The Hollywood Reporter, Disney executives, who obtained the feature when they acquired the Fox film empire in March, have opted to remove it from their 2019 slate so they can rework the picture after early test screenings showed that the narrative confused audiences.

"We're dealing with a complex novel," said Fox 2000 president Elizabeth Gabler, who is departing the studio imminently but will remain as a consultant on the film for Disney until its release. "We tested the movie really early for that very reason. We wanted to make it better, and we've had Disney's full support in doing that."

Director Joe Wright, known for films such as Darkest Hour and Atonement, is reportedly planning to do five days of reshoots in August, once Adams wraps filming on Ron Howard's Netflix movie Hillbilly Elegy.

The Woman in the Window, based on the best-selling 2018 novel by A.J. Finn, also stars Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie and Brian Tyree Henry, and was adapted for the screen by playwright Tracy Letts.

The mystery will be the last film released by Fox 2000 before Disney shutters the division, and there will now be a significant gap between it and Fox 2000's penultimate film, The Art of Racing in the Rain, which is due for release in August.