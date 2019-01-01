Film critics praise live-action The Lion King following premiere

Film critics have praised the new The Lion King movie following its world premiere on Tuesday night.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the musical drama is a photorealistic remake of Disney's 1994 animated classic of the same name, and features the voices of Donald Glover, Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Oliver, Amy Sedaris, and James Earl Jones.

Many of the stars attended the debut screening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and in the hours after the premiere, many top reviewers took to social media to laud the production.

Steven Weintraub, editor-in-chief of Collider.com, wrote on Twitter that he had never seen a film receive such applause.

"Been lucky to have attended a number of world premieres but not sure I've ever heard as much clapping during a movie as I did tonight at #TheLionKing. Was like being at a rock concert. Movie is going to make so much money," he wrote. "A few other things on #TheLionKing. The visual effects/animation in the film is INCREDIBLE. For the first time in maybe my entire life as the movie started I got really emotional. Just hearing the music wrecked me. While it's a story you know, it's soooooo well done."

Writer Dorian Parks commented that the rebooted film might be his "favourite" Disney live-action adaptation to date, and Nerdist's Rachel Heine claimed it brought her to tears.

"Absolutely blown away by #TheLionKing. Incredible visuals and voice work. Cried all my make-up off. Timon and Pumba brought me back from the edge. Would die for baby Simba," she wrote.

Elsewhere, Mashable's Angie J. Han lauded the film's animation, but noted that it's a "more nostalgic rehash than fresh reimagining," and Buzzfeed reporter Adam B. Vary shared that while Beyonce is perfectly suited for her voice-acting role as Nala, he questioned if audiences would find an emotional connection to the story.

"#TheLionKing is a landmark *visual* experience. I've never seen anything like it, and I think it's going to change how we look at movies forever. As an *emotional* experience, though...I'll put it this way: It turns out lions can't really emote," he mused.

The Lion King is set to his cinemas from 19 July.